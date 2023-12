Michael Lindsey mugshot (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Authorities are searching for a man who failed to appear on charges of shooting and throwing a deadly missile into a building and interfering with the use of firefighter’s equipment.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Michael Lindsey had six previous bookings in Collier County for drugs, resisting, aggravated assault, witness intimidation, burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Lindsey was last known to be living in Cape Coral.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.