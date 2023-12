Devin Delgado (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Collier County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Devin Delgado was last seen on Dec. 22 at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Golden Gate and Everglades boulevards, near his home, said deputies.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Devin is 5’4 with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.