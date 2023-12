Photo by Jan van der Wolf on Pexels.com

Charlotte and Collier counties have announced their holiday trash pickup schedules for Christmas.

Charlotte County

There will be no curbside collection on Christmas Day, Dec 25, said Charlotte County.

Regular collection days are also moving over one day. Trash pickup normally done on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and so on all week long.

Collier County

Trash pickup won’t be coming on Christmas day for Collier County, either.

Collection services will be back on schedule for your next pickup day, said Collier County.

The landfill and Immokalee Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25. Drop-off centers will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 25.