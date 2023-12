The holidays are a time to spend with family and friends, but for some, it can feel more stressful than any other time of year, and for some, it can be really lonely.

WINK News talked with a mental health expert at Florida Gulf Coast University about the factors at play and what to do if you’re feeling under the weather.

“So, the mental health issues don’t stop once the holidays come around, and realistically, they can actually become worse,” said Roshni Ladny, FGCU mental health specialist.

One reason they worsen is the demands on our time and money. Then, there are those who are alone and witness other people together.

“So, people who are in transitional situations, domestic violence victims, children in foster care– you’re looking at people who are– and when I say transitional situations, I mean, their home placement is not permanent — there can be a feeling of loneliness and certain uncertainty that comes with that,” Ladny said.

Social media does not help because it displays almost everyone’s best life and maybe not their real life.

“We are seeing the best of the world. We are also seeing the worst of the world, and our brains aren’t designed to make such concrete conclusions so quickly,” Ladny said.

So if you’re lonely and or struggling with your mental health this time of year, what do you do?

“I recommend turning off social media if either one is going to negatively affect your mental health to where you can’t do the things you need to do to. Live your life, turn it off, and then, when you’re ready, turn it back on,” Ladny said.

Mental health experts say the resources don’t stop during the holidays. If you find yourself in a crisis, you can call or text 988, and it will connect you with someone who can get you the help you need. However, you don’t need to be an expert to offer help to someone you know.

“Social support groups are always a great outlet for people who are struggling with that, but also, if you know somebody who has lost someone and who is struggling with that grief, maybe be a little bit more compassionate than you normally would even be, over the holidays, since it’s an extra tough time,” Ladny said.