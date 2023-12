Photo by Barry Plott on Pexels.com

Next Christmas is only 364 days away. If you’re done with Christmas for 2023, hold out a little longer and start planning for the 2024 holiday season.

You’ll find steep discounts on holiday decorations. That’s because retailers are trying to rid their shelves of holiday spirit and get ready for the new year and spring.

Nerd Wallet Financial Expert Kimberly Palmer recommends planning a shopping trip for next Christmas, now.

“We start to see the discounts come up as we approach the holidays itself. If you can be patient, and then once the new year comes, plan ahead, that’s really the best way to get the absolute lowest prices,” said Palmer.

Before you make that trip to your favorite store, look at your current decorations. Is there anything you know you’ll need? More lights? Ornament hooks?

That way, you can go in with a list and not overspend.