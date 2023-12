Council members are dropping like flies all because of financial disclosure forms.

So far, we know Naples City Councilmember Beth Petrunoff and vice mayor Mike McCabe have quit.

Also, on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach Town Councilmember Bill Veach turned in his resignation letter.

Underneath the departure of Veach lies an uncertain future.

With councilmember Veach leaving by the end of the year, there are many questions regarding what’s next.

Veach told WINK News the town will advertise the vacancy.

Once applications are in, the sitting council will appoint someone to serve until his term ends in November.

Veach explained to WINK News he was sad to leave the people of Fort Myers Beach, but it was a decision he felt he had to make.