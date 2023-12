The Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe says he is resigning from the city council on Dec. 31.

This is all over a new state rule requiring local elected officials to file financial disclosure forms.

“It truly pains me to step away, but when a legislature changes the game, and stacks the deck to the point that the assault is too great, you have to make a decision. The residents of this city should be afraid. you should be very afraid. of this act, and those acts that I mentioned before. You should stand up and say I’m mad as Hell and I’m not going to take it anymore,” said the vice mayor, McCabe.

An emotional mayor helped end the meeting shortly after McCabe made his announcement.

This would be the second resignation over “Form 6” on the Naples City Council.

Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff said she was thinking about resigning due to a newly required financial disclosure, known as Form 6.

Form 6 is the financial disclosure form required to be filled out by elected officials of towns and cities due to a new Florida law.

The form would include wholly and jointly owned assets including brokerage, investments, and retirement accounts.

Petrunoff has lived in Naples since 2008. She submitted her resignation in a letter, saying she wasn’t comfortable publicly disclosing her financial information. When Petrunoff ran for office in 2022, she was eager to serve.

“I’m woven into the fabric of this town, and I will use my business skills to really make it one better,” said Petrunoff.