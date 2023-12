Vice Mayor Mike McCabe announced his resignation and Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff is considering hers due to a recent financial disclosure form required by the state.

“It was it was emotional, you know, for everyone in a room, because I know that he really, really cares for this community,” said Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar.

Petrunoff is looking at her options before finalizing her decision.

“I’m going to need to have this by the end of the year, but we have a pretty good financial planner who I spoke with two weeks ago, so we’ll see if they’re in agreement with that or if there’s a possibility to stay on,” Petrunoff said.

Form 6 requires elected officials of towns and cities to disclose personal financial details due to a Florida law. The form would include wholly and jointly owned assets including brokerage, investment and retirement accounts.

“It’s unfortunate that they are stepping down, and I have mixed feelings about it,” said Councilman Ted Blankenship. “While I understand their reluctance to disclose their personal information. At the same time, I fully support efforts by the state to increase transparency and integrity and credibility of government.”

Blankenship said he has no intention on resigning. He doesn’t have a problem with Form 6 and plans to submit the information in January.

“I don’t see any issue with it. Anything I can do to respond to efforts and questions people have to improve openness and transparency and government, I’m willing to do,” Blankenship said.

Boodheshwar said the council can either appoint temporary replacements or wait to see what voters say in the next general election in March.

“There will be a special meeting on January 11. We had it scheduled anyway, but one of the topics will be what to do with the vacancy of the vice mayor. Council can elect to temporarily fill that seat through a majority vote of counsel,” said Boodheshwar.

He said Petrunoff’s spot will have to go through an election process because she’s only about halfway through her term.

WINK News found three candidates for the already planned council openings and asked if this changed their mind but did not get a response.