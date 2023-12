Fort Myers Beach town councilman Bill Veach has dropped off his resignation letter following the introduction of the state’s new financial disclosure requirement known as Form 6.

The new state ethics form requires elected officials to disclose their personal finances.

Veach was up for re-election in November of 2024.

Two weeks ago, Naples’ vice mayor also resigned and a councilwoman for the city is considering hers over the requirement to sign the form.

