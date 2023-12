In a surprise announcement Dec. 18 at the end of the Naples City Council meeting, Vice Mayor Mike McCabe announced his resignation, effective Dec. 31, citing new state-mandated financial disclosure forms as his reason for stepping down.

McCabe said Florida’s new Form 6—Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests—required to be filed by all elected officials in the state annually with the Florida Commission on Ethics starting Jan. 1, is an egregious assault on privacy, an assault on one’s rights and an unacceptable government intrusion. Completed forms are searchable on the internet by the general public.

