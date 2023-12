This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Nicolas Bartolome is wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant.

Officers first busted Bartolome for driving more than 100 miles per hour over the Caloosahatchee Bridge. He ended up being charged with DUI, and several other traffic infractions

He was released from jail and never showed up for court. Look for him in Central Fort Myers.

SWFL Crime Stoppers tells us Sheldon Cadore skipped court on two counts of sexual battery on an 11-year-old boy.

Investigators said he confessed to the crime during his trial but took off before it ended.

He was convicted in his absence, and the judge sentenced him to two life terms.

Finally, Bobby Jones violated probation for possession of cocaine and driving while his license was revoked.

Investigators called him a repeat offender with 25 previous bookings under his belt.

He has a tattoo of the Tasmanian devil on his right arm.