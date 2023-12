Victoria Beaner is already making a name for herself in her sport and she’s doing it at only 12-years-old.

The young drag racer was recently named the 2023 Sportsman Rookie of the Year for all classes in the Professional Drag Racing Association.

She wears the title proudly.

“It meant a lot just because this year has been kind of hard with some motor failures so basically coming from 12th to 2nd and winning, then winning the sportsman of the year, it meant a lot,” Beaner said.

The LaBelle native won her first PDRA event back in August and came in second in the overall championship.

She started racing when she was only seven-years-old.

“I really didn’t know what it was so I just jumped in with my two feet and went off.”

Beaner and her family have spent the last five years traveling the country competing.

She says the best part about it is doing what she loves.

“Almost every weekend we’re out on a track, so that’s probably what I enjoy is being in the car almost 24/7.”

The dedication is paying off, at 12 she’s already making a name for herself in a male dominated sport.

The young talent has a message for young girls.

“Whatever sport you’re playing, whether it’s racing or soccer, don’t give up. People will try to beat you down, but don’t give up.”

In the new year, Beaner will try out legends car racing as well to help improve her car control.

Beaner’s ultimate goal is to race Pro Stock in the National Hot Rod Association.