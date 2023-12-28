Tackling your New Year’s resolution with money-saving tips

A new year could mean a new you. As Southwest Florida says goodbye to 2023, say hello to 2024 with holiday sales.

WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard breaks down some New Year’s deals to keep an eye out for come January.

Retailers want consumers to come and spend on your New Year’s resolutions, most of which are health-related.

According to a Forbes health poll, 48% of people want to improve their fitness, and 34% of those polled want to lose weight while 32% want to improve their diets.

Julie Ramhold, a contributor to Dealnews.com told Sheppard of the many outlets where one can find discounts, from gym memberships, workout clothes and gym equipment.

“We definitely see a kind of a rush on deals on those as soon as January 1st rolls around because retailers know that some shoppers are going to be looking for those things,” said Ramhold. “They’re going to be serious about those resolutions, at least on the 1st, so they definitely offer up those discounts to entice their shoppers to buy more.”

Most gyms offer day passes or seven-day trials, so don’t feel compelled to sign up for the first gym location that you walk into. Another important reminder is to research and read over gym contracts before signing up.