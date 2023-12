The weather in Southwest Florida is expected to include widespread rain in the morning on Thursday.

According to WINK News meteorologist Zach Maloch, the rain should begin to fade by the early afternoon, bringing drier conditions to Southwest Florida. 11 p.m. cold front begins affecting SWFL. CREDIT: WINK News

Temperatures should reach the mid-to-upper 60s by Thursday afternoon, with a few breaks in the cloudy skies.

A cold front is also approaching Southwest Florida and is expected to arrive by tonight. Following the cold front, there should be mostly cloudy skies in the morning.