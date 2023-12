Xyla with Sheriff Carmine Marceno and deputies (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

It’s a happy ending for one Shih Tzu who suffered through a horrible ordeal.

Lee County deputies saved 16-year-old Xyla following a call regarding some activity behind a Family Dollar located in Lehigh Acres.

It was discovered that the dog had been thrown into a garbage bin with a trash bag wrapped around her head and a rope around her neck.

Hours after the discovery, deputies followed details of an ID chip in Xyla and confronted 55-year-old Anthony Lee Bellman, at his home.

Bellman told deputies the original owners of the dog had died, and that he had intended to put the animal down at the Humane Society.

After being treated for injuries, the Lee County Animal Service confirmed Xyla to be in good health and living with a foster family.

The family plans to finalize her adoption soon, ensuring that Xyla has a loving home to live out the rest of her days.