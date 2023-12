Three additional situations will be added to Florida’s “Move Over” law on Jan. 1.

The additions to the law make it mandatory for motorists to move over to protect people stopped on the side of the road.

Motorists must now move over if:

A disabled motor vehicle is stopped and is displaying warning or hazard lights.

A disabled vehicle is stopped and uses emergency flares or posts emergency signage.

A disabled vehicle is stopped, and one or more persons are visibly present.

The Punta Gorda Police Department would like to remind you if you need to pull to the side of the road, get as far from the roadway as possible, put your hazards on and move to a safe location.