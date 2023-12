If setting off fireworks isn’t your thing, and you just prefer watching, Naples is a great place to be this New Year’s Eve.

On Sunday night, crowds of people will flock to the Naples Pier to celebrate the start of 2024.

Big-time celebrations come big big-time risks. What’s being done to keep people safe?

Lieutenant Bryan Mcginn with the Naples Police Department said those fireworks are all Naples PD wants lighting up the sky Sunday night.

The city doesn’t allow fireworks of any kind west of Gulf Shore Boulevard.

“Everybody’s expecting those sounds and loud booms and things that come off the pier from the fireworks barge, and we just want to keep it that way,” Mcginn said.

NPD is also warning against the use of sky lanterns because they blow wherever the wind takes them.

“What goes up must come down. It could cause fires, so it’s really just not worth the risk with those types of things,” Mcginn said.

McGinn also reminded everyone drinking alcohol to have a designated driver.

Personal fireworks, sparklers, glass, and pets are prohibited on Naples beaches, so if you plan on celebrating 2024 at the shore, leave them at home.

Click here for full details on what is and isn’t allowed in Naples this weekend, including where to park.

The firework show begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.