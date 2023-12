CREDIT: FMPD

The Fort Myers Police Department has identified the family of a child found wandering in Fort Myers on Friday afternoon.

According to a social media post from FMPD, the child, who speaks Creole, was found wandering near 2841 Broadway in Fort Myers shortly after 1:36 p.m.

Before the child was moved to be with DCF, he was staying at the FMPD headquarters.

The investigation remains active.