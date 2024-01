Heavy fog has reduced visibility in parts of Southwest Florida after ushering in the new year.

According to the Weather Authority Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, the smoke generated from the fireworks launched after the celebration remained stagnant in the air and began to mix with the fog, further reducing visibility.

Due to the aftermath of the fireworks, air quality has dropped in some areas to a moderate level. This can agitate those with sensitive raspatory issues.

Fort Myers and Cape Coral are reporting visibility around three to four miles of visibility, with isolated parts of Ava Maria and Immokalee reporting as low as .10 miles of visibility.

The fog has been reported to fluctuate in parts of Southwest Florida. The fog is expected to clear up by mid-morning.

An important reminder is to drive slowly while commuting in dense fog and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.