Credit: Flickr/Jimmie

Is it time for a new notebook? The New Year starts off with the Florida back-to-school sales tax Holiday.

Certain items, including clothing, school supplies and electronics are exempt from sales tax starting on Monday, Jan. 1, and ending on Sunday, Jan. 14. The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts today! Qualifying school supplies, clothing, shoes, and personal computers are tax-free now through January 14. Find a complete list of qualifying items at https://t.co/XLAiEimTHP. pic.twitter.com/P0MvV5yYYG — Florida Department of Revenue (@FloridaRevenue) January 1, 2024

It’s important to note that some supplies must cost under a certain amount, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

View a full list of items free of sales tax here.