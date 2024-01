Small fire ignited from New Year’s fireworks on Alvin St., Lehigh Acres (CREDIT: Lehigh Acres Fire)

New Year’s partying might be over, but sparks might still fly. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue reported a small fire next to a canal bank on Alvin Street Tuesday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by smoldering fireworks that were left from New Year’s.

The fire department issued a reminder on properly extinguishing fireworks and outdoor fires before leaving them unattended.