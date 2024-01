Florida Senate. FILE: CBS Miami

Here are some of the highlighted bills proposed for the 2024 legislative session following a strenuous and controversial 2023 session.

SB 94—Cannabis Offensives:

The summary of the bill reads: Reducing criminal penalties for a first, second, or third violation if the offense is the possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis; prohibiting the possession of any drug paraphernalia discovered in connection with and intended for use with such violations from being considered a criminal act or being prosecuted as such.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

SB 136—Minimum Base Salary for Full-time Classroom Teachers:

The bill otherwise known as the “Save Our Teachers Act” will increase the minimum base salary for full-time classroom teachers and certain prekindergarten teachers.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

HB 207—Social Media Protection for Minors:

This bill will require social media platforms to disclose policies and provide resources, measures, and disclaimers. This will authorize social media platforms to post compliance statements on Internet homepage or user login page.

The bill will also prohibit schools from using or having social media platform accounts and requiring students to register, enroll or participate in social media platforms for educational purposes.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

SB 972—Artificial Intelligence:

The bill will would create an artificial intelligence advisory council to create a statewide uniform policy on public and private AI use.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

HB 753—American Flamingo:

This proposed bill seeks to change the Florida state bird from the mockingbird to the American Flamingo.

SR 642—Celebrating Jimmy Buffett:

This bill seeks to commend and celebrate the life and contributions of musician, environmentalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jimmy Buffett.

HB 599—Gender Identity Employment Practices:

This proposed bill is an expansion of the existing controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law. If passed, it will prohibit government employees or contractors from being required to use their colleagues’ preferred pronouns.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

The first day of session and the final day for members to file a bill will be on Jan. 9.