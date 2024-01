Called out in an anonymous open letter for discrimination against females and minorities, with the details of bad working conditions going on and on.

Whoever wrote it says Fort Myers City Manager Marty Lawing and Assistant City Manager John Lege need to go.

The problem is the letter is anonymous and only claims to be from city employees. The letter was sent to the city council.

City leaders WINK News spoke with are saying they want proof of the accusations against the city manager and assistant city manager.

There are some rather serious accusations in the anonymous letter. The person or persons who wrote it claim they couldn’t go to HR because their complaint would get right back to the city manager and assistant city manager, and there would be retaliation.

It’s hard to tell who wrote the letter and where it came from, although it’s signed on behalf of the City of Fort Myers employees.

“I meet with the city manager at least once a week and dedicate time to the assistant city manager, who has been here for less time. I’ve witnessed nothing to justify it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true,” said Liston Bochette, a member of the Fort Myers City Council.

The main question that remains is who wrote the letter? Stay tuned to WINK News for all the updates.