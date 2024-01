Estero Village Council unanimously approved a $249,480 contract Jan. 3 with Johnson Engineering to prepare a new traffic study documenting how traffic has changed over the last six years and identifying areas in need of improvement.

Council ranked Johnson Engineering as the top firm to provide professional consulting services for a village-wide traffic study and authorized village staff to negotiate a contract Oct. 4, 2023. The contract has a $25,000 contingency for additional services that may be required to complete the study.

