An RV Park hit hard by Hurricane Ian is getting a makeover.

Tropicana Park is coming back as Osprey Bay.

“It’s truly the only manufactured housing 55-plus project that is being built from the ground up,” said Scott Jenkins, “so everything is new.”

The clubhouse, the pool and the homes at Osprey Bay will all be new but sit in the same spot as they did before the hurricane.

“It was terrible. Our entire home was destroyed. The entire park was declared uninhabitable. There were 470 homes in the park,” said Jenkins.

The mobile homes wrecked by Hurricane Ian will enter the new year with a new look.

Thomas and Kathy Baker called Tropicana Park “home” for eight years.

They’re excited to move in and hope to do so in the next few weeks.

“We have a few super friends that we met through our years there,” said Kathy Baker, “and some of them are coming back. We’ll get to see them. You make really good friends, and we miss them, so we are looking forward to coming back.”