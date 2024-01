Twelve days. That’s how long it took the three wise men to reach the newborn baby Jesus. Every year, Christians celebrate this day known as Three Kings Day, which brings the Christmas season to an end.

Saturday marks the twelfth day since Christmas, and although Christmas and New Year festivities have concluded, to some, there is still much to celebrate.

Three Kings Day, or the Feast of Epiphany, is a holiday commemorating the three wise men who arrived with gifts to baby Jesus, and since then, many Hispanic celebrators have conserved the holiday by gifting to kids.

Jose Valentin in Fort Myers says he preserves traditions at his restaurant El Pilon by offering kids a free hamburger.

“My father and my mother, they were really hard on. I remember they say you got to behave, so you will get a present on the 6th, so it is an honor. Celebrating,” Valentin said.

For believers, although the birth of Jesus is celebrated on Christmas Day, the three kings didn’t reach him until 12 days later, which is why many Catholics celebrate Three Kings Day on January 6.

And for many, it isn’t Three Kings Day without the three Kings bread.

Vianey Picazo Soto said the tradition is to cut and share the three kings’ bread, and one lucky person will find a baby Jesus figure hidden inside.

It commemorates a story in the bible when baby Jesus had to be hidden.

Then, on February 2, that person will have to bring a cultural dish when families reunite again, keeping traditions alive and preserving their faith.

Gulf Coast Town Center will also be hosting a celebration for Three Kings Day with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is also a fundraiser to help provide students with college or vocational education scholarships.

It will take place from 1-4 p.m. in the courtyard.