There’s an odd one out on Cape Coral City Council as one member is taking a stand and not taking any money.

Council voted to give itself a raise, which sparked a huge controversy in the city, but council member Richard Carr is saying no to the money.

The people of Cape Coral did not hide their fury. They shouted. They screamed and didn’t hold back at a December city council meeting, making it clear what they thought of them for voting to give themselves a hefty monthly stipend.

$5,000 a month for the mayor. $3,333 dollars for each council member. And where does that money come from? Taxpayers.

As of Friday, 6,553 people have signed their names to a petition, demanding council to reverse what they call a bad move.

A city spokesperson said that everyone plans to take the money except for Richard Carr: The Cape’s newest councilman.

“It’s a great decision,” said Richard Leon, petition founder. “I think he has an opportunity to lead this council to show the rest of them like, hey, this is something that we do need to rethink and change. The stipend is a choice.

Leon knows Cape Coral City Council well. He served from 2013 to 2017.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe the amount of money that they’re asking for. They do not spend that amount of money, and it’s just a shame,” Leon said.

So, Leon wrote the petition in the hopes that council would listen to the people and do what Carr did.

“If they don’t, so I’m looking at the charter, it allows for citizens to bring forward ordinances. I’d like to bring forward an ordinance that actually does not allow stipends in the city of Cape Coral for the people to vote on in the election in November,” Leon said.

Leon said that the mayor and council are there to serve the people, not the other way around.

Carr said in a statement that he was not a part of Cape Coral City Council’s vote to give themselves the $3,333 boost, so he doesn’t plan to take it.