Nikki Haley at the Republican Presidential Debate (CREDIT: The Associated Press)

GOP candidates push to make their last effort at standing on top of one another to become the Republican presidential nominee as the Iowa Caucus nears.

The caucus process has served as the lead-off voting event since the 1970s. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley have been making their case to voters why they should be the republican nominee to defeat President Joe Biden in November.

Both hope to stand out to Iowa voters over Former President Donald Trump.

“Biden’s weakness invited a lot of the problems we’re seeing around the world. When I’m president, it’s going to be different,” said DeSantis. “We’re going to lay down very clear markers, and people are going to know, don’t mess with the USA.”

The republican event is said to have an immediate, binding impact on the presidential race. It will be held on Jan. 15.