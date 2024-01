Don’t put the umbrella just yet. The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said a few showers are lingering Sunday morning, but there has been much improvement over the past 24 hours.

“A mild, humid morning will help fuel a few showers,” Kreidler explained. “By Sunday afternoon, we will be met with a mix of clouds and sun. We will struggle to reach the low 70s in the afternoon.”

As far as beaching or boating, it’s not the best day. There are choppy seas and gusty winds off of the coast.

Looking ahead

The Weather Authority team continues to monitor the threat of severe weather on Tuesday, particularly in the evening/overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a level 1 risk of seeing severe weather as the system works its way across Southwest Florida.

The biggest threats include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and the elevated risk of tornadoes.

Wednesday morning appears to be much drier as high pressure is overhead, and we dry out after Tuesday’s showers and storms.

Rain chances stay elevated throughout the week as more unsettled weather is expected again by the end of the week.