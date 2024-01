Charlotte County residents have already noticed the storm drains filling before the rain started during the last high tide, so the next high tide is what has them worried.

As of 11 p.m., Barry Street is still flooded ankle-deep after a 20 to 30-minute downpour at 6:15 p.m.

Flooding does not seem to be reaching homes, and everyone here seems to know by now they can’t leave their cars in the street or park too close to it.

WINK spoke to a resident who was affected by Idalia. He said he finished repairs on his home, but every time his road looks like a lake, it’s a scare.

“You come up came on December 16, after a really nonevent, and we almost lost it there,” said Dave Gammon, resident. “We were about an inch away from losing everything. They’re on an absolutely not event, and that was not expected. It was just a little bit of rain, but it wasn’t the rain. It was the tide, so the residents here have to watch the tide charts. We have to move our cars. It’s just not right.”

The only worry left for residents in the historic district is the high tide coming up shortly.

WINK will be here to monitor the flooding and show you just how high it’s coming up.