FSW standout Dezdrick Lindsay already has an impressive resume and this weekend he added to it dropping a career high 33-points in the Bucs defeat of the number 19 team in the country.

Lindsay told me what was going through his mind on the court against Eastern Florida that night.

“I felt like we were the underdog, so we all had a chip on our shoulder so I wanted to just win,” Lindsay said.

Eager to win, the Oregon signee contributed 40 percent of his team’s points in the Bucs 82-78 victory.

“It felt great beating a ranked team,” Lindsay said. “It felt like we were back in action.”

Bucs head coach Eric Murphy says these last few week’s the 6’6″ forward has found his rhythm.

“We needed him to start playing the way we thought he would be,” Murphy said. “The last few games he’s starting to play really well so hopefully he can keep the momentum going on this.”

Lindsay’s teammate Jaehshon Thomas says Lindsay is a major contributor to FSW’s 10-4 record so the career high doesn’t surprise him.

“Dez is a good player,” Thomas said. “It’s amazing to see him just go to work. He does it in practice. It was just a matter of time until he did it in a game.”

The Bucs need the future power fiver to keep it up to keep their current win streak alive the rest of the season.

“A lot of guys look up to him so if he’s having a good game or he’s playing with a lot of energy, guys will follow and have the same type of energy that he has,” Murphy said.

FSW hits the road to face Palm Beach State on Wednesday.

The Bucs host Hillsborough Community College at 2 p.m. on Saturday in their conference home opener.

Following last weekend’s big road win, the Bucs are ranked No. 25 in the latest NJCAA DI poll that came out on Monday.