CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

An African cat at the Naples Zoo passed away from a disease common to older felines.

According to a social media post, a serval named Cleo, who had been at the zoo since 2014, passed away from severe kidney disease. Cleo and Baku. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO Cleo focused while working with a Naples Zoo trainer. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

The serval came to Naples Zoo with her brother Baku when they were only a few weeks old.

Cleo showed some signs of improvement at moments, but her kidneys couldn’t function normally again, even after hospitalizations and supportive care.

“Cleo will be remembered as the sassy sister who sat tall and represented the beauty of African servals,” Naples Zoo said in the social media post. Cleo and Baku cuddling while dreaming. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO Cleo working with trainers. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

Cleo’s brother Baku is being closely monitored. However, Baku is expected to transition well since servals are predominantly solitary in the wild.

Click here to learn more about servals from Naples Zoo.