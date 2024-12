The Naples Zoo closed its doors to the public early Sunday and reopened only for a special group of children and their families.

Sunday was “Dream Night” at the Naples Zoo, an annual event where the zoo was exclusively opened to Golisano Children’s Hospital patients and staff.

Between the face painting, clowns, and seeing the amazing creatures in their enclosures, kids and their families got to experience a full day of fun watching the lions, zebras and giraffes.

Organizers said Dream Night is a chance for patients to escape from the stress of the hospital.

Emad Salman is the Chief Physician Executive at Golisano Children’s Hospital. He said that he wants everyone to have a good time at the zoo.



“We open the park for our children, for staff as well as patients and it is just for a day for them to forget about anything that is going on in the hospital and just have a great time and get back to nature,” said Salman.