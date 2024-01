Insults are more intense, and the speeches are getting more animated for one candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The GOP favorite former President Donald Trump took on Iowa last weekend.

He railed against the convictions of the January 6 Capitol rioters.

“They ought to release the January 6 hostages. They’ve suffered enough,” said Trump.

Trump also told Iowans to “get over” the death of 6th grader Ahmir Joliff.

Joliff is the 11-year-old boy shot and killed in an Iowa school shooting last week.

“It’s just horrible. It’s so surprising to see it here, but we have to get over it. We have to move forward,” said Trump.

While blasting rival Nikki Haley about how she failed to mention slavery when asked about what caused the Civil War, Trump doubled down. He said the war between the states could have been prevented.

“I think it could have been negotiated, and they wouldn’t have had that problem,” said Trump.

UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett said Trump’s comments and ramped-up attacks could be a sign he’s anxious about the Iowa caucuses next Monday.

“He’s still got the lead in the polls, but you never know until the votes are counted. They don’t want to take anything for granted,” said Jewett.

WINK NEWS reporter Claire Galt will be in Iowa to cover CNN’s GOP debate on Wednesday night. Claire and WINK NEWS anchor Chris Cifatte will have exclusive coverage through the caucuses next Monday.