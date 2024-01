A school bus struck a 15-year-old girl riding a bicycle at Livingston Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Naples.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition Tuesday morning.

The Collier School District said the accident occurred after the driver had just finished dropping off students at Aubrey Rogers High School in North Naples.

There were no students on board the bus.

Collier County Public Schools will follow post-accident procedures involving drug and alcohol testing for the bus driver.

The crash remains under investigation.