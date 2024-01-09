FWC logo contest for upcoming Lionfish Challenge

CREDIT: FWC

In anticipation of the 2024 Lionfish Challenge, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a logo contest for the challenge.

According to FWC, to submit a design, follow FWC Reef Rangers on Facebook and then send designs to this link.

The deadline for submitting logos for the upcoming Lionfish Challenge is Feb. 2.

Whoever makes the winning logo will get a cash prize of $100 and see their winning logo printed on tournament shirts.

The Lionfish Challenge is set to begin on May 24 and lasts until Sept. 2.