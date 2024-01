Jaycee Park in Cape Coral is up for a makeover. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Due to the severe weather Tuesday afternoon, all Cape Coral parks and recreation facilities are closed for the day.

According to Cape Coral Parks & Recreation, afternoon programs, including TIGERS, have been canceled.

Parents should arrange school pickups because buses won’t transport them to the youth center.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on other park closures.