CREDIT: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 49 counties ahead of the approaching severe weather.

According to a social media post from DeSantis, all Floridians are urged to listen to the warnings given by local officials while the storm moves across the state.

Click here to see the full list of the counties and more information on the state of emergency.

To ensure that there are no unmet needs following the severe weather impacting Florida, I am issuing a state of emergency for 49 counties. I urge all Floridians to heed warnings from local officials as this storm continues across the state. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 9, 2024

DeSantis held a press conference on Tuesday where he let the public know details on the state of emergency.

During the press conference, DeSantis said he signed an executive order earlier on Tuesday, formally issuing a state of emergency. Governor Ron DeSantis Holds a Press Conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, FL https://t.co/7TyfrxAAet — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 9, 2024

DeSantis also notes that four confirmed tornadoes have touched down in the Florida Panhandle. A fifth landed since then, also in the Panhandle.

The governor also said 34 school districts are closed due to the severe weather.