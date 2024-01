Two hundred men got together to raise money and awareness for The Shelter for Abused Women and children in Naples Wednesday night.

Gentle’men​ Against Domestic Violence, a part of TSAW, held its 13th annual men’s event. It encourages men to get involved in the fight against domestic violence.

WINK News anchor Corey Lazar served as emcee and co-chair. Our partners at Gulfshore Life and naples press were sponsors.

According to the shelter, in 2022, Collier County had 1,693 domestic violence 911 incidents, and GADV has raised over $2.8 million to support the shelter since 2008.

Event co-chair Colin Estrem is one of those gentlemen who joined the fight against domestic violence 13 years ago.

“I knew nothing about domestic violence before I was introduced to it, and there’s thousands of men in our community that probably don’t think about domestic violence, so it’s important that men become a part of this. Otherwise, it becomes just a woman’s cause, and it’s not just a woman’s cause,” Estrem said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, The Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a confidential 24/7 crisis hotline: 239.775.1101.

They can bring a counselor to you or bring you to their shelter at any time.

