The American Red Cross said they have a blood shortage, and it stems from a lack of donations.

In a statement, the organization said they are seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in two decades.

It’s not the first time the nation’s largest blood supplier has warned of a dangerously low blood supply, which can have devastating consequences. The number of people donating blood through the Red Cross has fallen by about 40 percent over the last 20 years.

While the Red Cross doesn’t directly collect donations from Florida, organizations like Lee Health, NCH and One Blood do.

Local Shortage

Inside Lee Memorial Health’s Blood Center, manager Jeremy Puckett said the shelves are getting low — not unusual this time of year.

“The first couple of weeks off of vacation, off of the new year, always pushing for blood donors to come out,” said Puckett.

But right now, Puckett said their need is becoming a priority.

“If there’s not blood on the shelf, ready to be used,” he said, “you run the risk of delaying somebody’s care in some way, and I think that’s the biggest concern some people have.”

Blood donors at Lee Memorial Hospital believe their donations are more than giving back; they are saving someone’s life.

Michael Roeder donates platelets at Lee Memorial Hospital regularly.

“Seems like the right thing to do, especially since I’m not working that much anymore,” said Roeder.

Donald Kozlowski wants to keep his blood donation record going. He’s donated 192 times — “like 12 gallons,” Kozlowski said.

But he got choked up when he shared that he donates for more than a record.

“The reason that this came about: when I was over at Friday’s, one of the bartenders, I found out, that she has a Down syndrome baby, and that he needed a bone marrow transplant,” Kozlowski continued, “and usually my blood goes for him. If he needs it.”

How to donate?

Puckett said if you haven’t donated blood before, the process is easy. A medical history is taken, a brief exam and then you are in and out of the chair in about 15 minutes.

