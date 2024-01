Observation tower when it was built in 1977. CREDIT: SCCF

Nature trail restoration efforts are underway in Sanibel after an observation tower more than four decades old succumbed to Hurricane Ian.

According to the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, contractors are removing debris from the boardwalk trail on Thursday at the Erik Lindblad Preserve, which Ian leveled. Observation tower debris after Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: SCCF

“Unfortunately, this structure was severely compromised during the hurricane and could not be salvaged and is currently being removed as well, after its 45-year [plus] tenure as one of the highlights of this trail system,” said SCCF Wildlife & Habitat Management Director Chris Lechowicz.

The SCCF Observation Tower was built in 1977 with the opening of SCCF Nature Center/Administration building at 3333 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

The tower was specifically constructed in an S-curve so viewers can see the natural landscape and the abundance of wildlife while on the trails.

Officials are actively widening the trails while debris is cleared from the area. Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a loss in hardwood vegetation leading to the area appearing different.

“As a result, the river looks much larger, and the tree canopy is less dense, at least temporarily, as regrowth is underway,” said Lechowicz.

The hiking trail will look different because the observation tower is gone and Ian brought some changes to the area.

SCCF said that new boardwalks, educational and directional signage, and other new amenities are going to be added.