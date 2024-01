Thieves with expensive taste, caught on camera, snatched Rolexes and gold bracelets from a Fort Myers antique shop, but the owner isn’t going down without a fight.

The man and woman took more than $50,000 worth of luxury items.

The crooks came in here just before the store closed Thursday evening. They were only in there for 15 minutes and got away with upwards of $50,000 worth of jewelry.

The man and woman took turns distracting employees before snatching the items.

The store’s owner hopes you can help identify the two who were caught stealing from the store on camera.

“Any retail business, there’s always the threat of theft, and they got us,” said Dean Gannon, co-owner of Gannon’s Antiques.

The man distracts the employee by pretending he’s interested in something at the bottom of another display.

The woman he’s with then checks to make sure no one is looking and grabs two Rolex watches.

“Two Rolex watches, one valued at about $10,000 and another $7,000, and we’re still getting a final inventory and the bracelets they that they took, but it was a display stand filled with several bracelets, so we’re thinking 30, maybe $35,000 there,” Gannon said.

The store has more than 70 HD cameras inside and outside. A monitor showing the camera feeds was directly above where the woman stole the watches.

“They obviously had it planned ahead. They didn’t seem to be communicating about what they were going to do at the showcases; they just did it. Like, they were very used to doing it,” Gannon said.

The cameras even caught the two getting into a car with a Virginia license plate as they left.

The store’s owner believes they may have backed into a space for a quick get-away, but it happened to reveal their Virginia license plate number.

“Those types of people have no heart. They don’t feel bad about anything,” Gannon said.

The store’s owner told WINK News that the crooks did try to steal from other displays throughout the store but were unsuccessful.

He suspects that they may have come here before to plan this theft.

If you think you know who these people are, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.