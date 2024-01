Israel Brian Mejia mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Bonita Springs man will spend 30 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter following a 2021 shooting in south Fort Myers.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Israel Brian Mejia, 26, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for manslaughter for a shooting at an apartment complex off Brantley Road in south Fort Myers.

When the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and killed in the parking lot.

Residents said they heard gunshots after a loud argument.

Despite Mejia and the co-defendant fleeing the scene after the shooting, they were arrested shortly after the crime.