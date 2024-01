St. Matthew’s House. CREDIT: WINK News

St. Matthew’s House’s new shelter, Women & Children’s Fort Myers, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony.

Plans are underway, and renovations will soon begin on an 8,000-square-foot facility St. Matthew’s House is leasing from Next Level Church at 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to St. Matthew’s House, completion of the shelter is projected for this summer, with client services beginning soon afterward.

The Fort Myers Women & Children’s shelter will provide 11 private family dorms and 28 beds for women and children.

It will include shower and laundry services, a central kitchen, a playroom and staff offices.

The shelter is expected to serve nearly 300 residents annually.

St. Matthew’s House currently operates the only two homeless shelters in Collier County. The Campbell Lodge in Naples and the Immokalee Friendship House shelter 250 men, women and children every night.

The new shelter in Fort Myers will serve single women, senior women and women with children who are experiencing homelessness.

The groundbreak starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.