Closures on I-75 near mile marker 139 (CREDIT: FL511)

Rush hour in Southwest Florida is no joke, and if there’s a crash on Interstate 75, forget about it. You could get stuck for hours.

A new study by WalletHub, however, found we are not the worst state to drive in.

In an online article, the company explained what they looked at for the study:

Compared all 50 states

Cost of ownership and maintenance

Traffic and infrastructure

Safety

Access to vehicles and maintenance

Used 31 relevant metrics

Florida came in at 16.

Best

1. Iowa

2. Georgia

3. Kansas

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

Worst

46. California

47. West Virginia

48. Delaware

49. Washington

50. Hawaii

And back to that rush hour traffic congestion, Florida ranks among the highest, coming in at 41, according to WalletHub.