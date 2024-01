A man spoke to Fort Myers City Council asking for changes after losing his home and cat in a fire.

Jerry Miller’s two-story home was turned to ashes and the family’s favorite cat, Lilly, was lost. Thankfully, his mother-in-law and dog made it out. But Miller worries about what could have been.

“My mother-in-law 95% of the time would have been upstairs, and she wouldn’t have made it,” said Miller.

Anthony Vuolo is accused of starting the fire, and an updated police report shows Vuolo admitted to officers that he lit a box on fire and left it burning on the porch of a home in Fort Myers. The police report says he’d been on the property at least once before.

Knowing this, Miller felt the fire could’ve been prevented and wants to keep it from happening again.

“We just want to feel safe in Gardner’s Park and in Fort Myers,” said Miller.

Miller called on a group effort to address the issues of homelessness and mental health at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Councilman Johnny Streets agreed.

“I think we need to look at that because we just got too many, and it’s not getting any better,” said Streets.