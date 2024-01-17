Coyotes spotted in Cape Coral shopping center

A pair of coyotes was caught on camera Tuesday night, headed towards the Marquee Cinema in the Corral Wood Shopping Center of Cape Coral.

Coyote mating season has begun, which means the unsettling sight of eyes glinting in the dark may become a bit more common.

“I’ve been here 43 years. And I’ve physically never seen a coyote,” said Connie Paska, a Cape Coral resident.

“This is their natural habitat. We just paved it up and putting malls in it, but people, I think we’ll just have to be more careful, because animals are mostly instinctive,” said Dan Suarez from Cape Coral.

Florida, Fish and Wildlife (FWC) recommends the following when coexisting with coyotes:

If you have a dog, avoid walking them at dawn or dusk.

Keep them on a short leash.

Secure garbage cans.

Don’t leave out fallen fruit

Coyotes naturally prey on smaller animals, so they can and do seek out small cats and dogs. The FWC recommends fences to be at least six feet tall to keep them out, or monitor pets outside if they’re lower.