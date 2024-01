Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh on Pexels.com

Lee County commissioners have voted for the public to conserve water by allowing watering only once a week.

This comes despite all the rain from recent days.

Commissioners changed the rules to allow watering only once a week. It starts in February and goes through the end of May.

Odd-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays. Even numbers and common areas may water on Sundays.

Watering is not allowed any day between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.