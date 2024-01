Cape Coral residents can rest easy for now after the torrential rainfall from Monday and Tuesday; however, many areas are still experiencing flooding.

From the neighborhoods to major roads, flood waters cannot be avoided, which prompts the question regarding the effectiveness of the drainage system in Cape Coral.

The City of Cape Coral claims to have the best stormwater management system in the state.

According to City Officials, the system is not intended to drain quickly, as toxins or chemicals must be filtered before the water reaches the canals.

While it may not appear accurate, the city said that much of the water had receded and that the weather conditions experienced were normal, as the system is designed to take in a large amount of water quickly.

It’s important to exercise caution while driving and avoid flooded streets, as water can stall your vehicle if it enters flooding over a foot deep.