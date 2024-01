Southwest Florida received torrential rain Monday afternoon into the evening hours, causing mass flooding throughout the area.

Cape Coral had experienced massive flooding in several areas, causing people to abandon their cars just to avoid trapping themselves from the high volume of water.

WINK News spoke with the Cape Coral Police Department, who assured that all abandoned vehicles were checked throughout the storm for stranded people.

Credit: Camila Bonaparte Credit: Sean Tarras Credit: Erica Stewart Credit: Janine Musslewhite Credit: Denise Fortune

WINK News viewers have submitted photos showcasing the severity of the rain from Monday night.

Despite the severe weather conditions, people continued to traverse the hazardous roadways, eventually stalling out due to being unable to pass through the high waters.

Fortunately, some were given some assistance from a helping hand. WINK News spoke with Chris and Bryan Ganon, two brothers who helped stranded people get to safety.

“Honestly I was originally just coming out to have a little bit of fun, then stuff started to get real,” said Chris Ganon. “When I helped out this very disoriented woman, and then another who was just so thankful. I was about to be done for the night, but I picked my brother up again and said let’s just go drive around.”

“We’re just trying to help people. So, on the way back, we’ll be checking all cars,” said Bryan Ganon.